The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned an attack on the home of one of its eThekwini councillors. DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers says four shots hit the house of councillor Pearl Msomi.

Rodgers says Msomi has been receiving death threats over the past months.

“What makes this situation even more disturbing is the fact that this is not the first incident involving this DA councillor. The councillor has over the last few months been receiving death threats and just recently a bullet was neatly placed at her front door. In the incident involving the cartridge being placed at the councillors front of the house. KZN has a horrific record of the murder of councillors, hence the commission of the Moerane investigation into political killings in the province. This report, and its many yet to be implemented recommendations remains in the hands of the Premier of KZN, Sihle Zikalala. The DA calls upon the Premier to intervene in this matter.”