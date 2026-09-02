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DA in Free State lays charges against Mohokare municipal manager

  • DA's new parliamentary leader George Michalakis.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Nomsa Mazibuko

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State has laid criminal charges against acting Mohokare municipal manager Sam Mohale at the Zastron police station over alleged financial mismanagement and governance.

DA Parliamentary Leader George Michalakis says Mohale was appointed in 2023, and the municipality has received disclaimed audit outcomes for three consecutive years, with several unresolved irregularities.

He says Mohale was also issued with a ‘Notice of Intention to Issue a Certificate of Debt’ by the Auditor General in March.

This relates to a bulk water pipeline project that was allegedly never completed.

Michalakis says Mohokare residents deserve far better than than the current appalling service delivery.

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