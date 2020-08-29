Bhanga and Whitfield's re-election will be confirmed at the congress.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape is holding its provincial elective congress to elect new provincial leaders.

But this is the first of its kind for any local political party as it is all taking place in the virtual space due to the coronavirus national lockdown restrictions.

There is no contestation for the top two posts and the current leadership was nominated unopposed, with Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Nqaba Bhanga, as provincial leader and Andrew Whitfield, as provincial chairperson.

The provincial poll comes as the official opposition gears up to hold its elective conference virtually from October 31 to November 1.

Last week, two of the party’s leadership hopefuls raised concern over the online voting system the party will be using due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mbali Ntuli and John Moodey are questioning the independence and legitimacy of the online system.

