The Free State needs to have a taste of the Democratic Alliance leadership and government. This is according to DA federal leader John Steenhuisen who has opened the DA’s Free State provincial congress held in Kroonstad.

He says the party should ensure that it gains more ground in the province.

The Free State is the first province to hold its provincial Congress paving a way for the party’s national congress in April.

“A good healthy dose of DA government. This is what the DA leader promises the residents of the Free State. Steenhuisen says the 300 delegates at the congress have to go back and build branches or a Blue army of activists. He has appealed to members to do everything in the coming 18 months to ensure that they leave nothing to chance.”

The Free State will be the first province to hold its Provincial Congress today – the start of a prized and cherished culture of internal democracy within our party which sets us apart from many other political organisations across the country. pic.twitter.com/UXjzkyrqwh — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) January 28, 2023