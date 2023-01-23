The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be heading to court on Monday to have the cadre deployment policy of the African National Congress (ANC) declared unlawful and unconstitutional, in its quest to have the policy abolished.

The State Capture Commission report found that the policy was unconstitutional.

Last year, the ANC National Executive Committee deliberated during one of its meetings that it would review its policies regarding cadre deployment.

DA’s Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration Dr Leon Schreiber says, “The DA last year exposed minutes of the ANC cadre deployment committee which confirmed how the party interferes in the appointment processes. The Zondo commission also found that it is unconstitutional to take into account the views of the cadre deployment committee in making appointments.”

“The case that will be heard this coming week is without a doubt the single most important court case for the rebuilding of our government institutions in our democratic history. If ever we are to fix the collapsing public services in South Africa, best epitomised by Stage 6 load shedding, that can only start by abolishing the cadre deployment policy that is foundational to state capture and to the collapse of the South African state.”

VIDEO: DA, ANC to face-off in court over cadre deployment policy:

