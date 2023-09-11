DA Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube says they are happy that the National Assembly has voted to remove suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkwebane from office. 380 members voted for the motion while 43 voted against and Cope President, Mosiuoa Lekota abstained.

Gwarube says they are pleased that this chapter has come to an end.

“We had in 2016 already objected to the appointment of advocate Mkhwebane and the past seven years have really been marked by scandal after scandal and really a juniorisation and the degrading of the office of the public protector. And so, firstly, I think it’s a victory for parliament that we could firstly vax the rules of the institution in conjunction with the constitution and we could see them working regardless of party political line. And I think it’s a victory for the people of South Africa because their public representative have finally voted to remove somebody who was no longer serving them.”

Meanwhile, the EFF has once again described the outcome of the Section194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Advocate, Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office as predetermined.

The party’s Member of Parliament, Omphile Maotwe says the process has been unfair from the beginning.

She says the committee put hurdles in Mkhwebane’s way and denied her legal representation since the Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, announced that her office had run out of funds to pay her legal costs.

She was taking part in the National Assembly debate on the report of the committee which has recommended that she be removed from office.

“We, therefore, reject the report and we reject the political witch-hunt.”

VIDEO | MPs vote to remove Mkhwebane as Public Protector: Adv Paul Hoffman: