DA doesn’t have faith the police will solve Ndlovu’s murder

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers says the party does not have confidence in the police to solve the murder of the party’s chief whip in the uMngeni Municipality, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

He was speaking at Ndlovu’s funeral service in the Mpofana area near Mooi River in the Midlands.

Ndlovu was gunned down at his home in Mpophomeni at Howick earlier this week.

The DA has issued an R1 million reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the killers. Rodgers told mourners that the DA has appointed a private investigative team.

“So, we’re engaging our own expert forensics, our own investigators, our own prosecution because… yamazi alele kongolose, I said alele. The night of the murder of my friend the police station here did not even bother to answer the phone. No one answered the phone. Hai, we’re coming for you.”

🚨 The DA is offering R1 million for information that will lead to the conviction of the individuals who murdered DA Chief Whip in the uMngeni Municipality in KZN, Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu on the 5th of December. If you have any information, please contact 082 545 5499. pic.twitter.com/uY5LrIG6MG — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 8, 2023

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they are investigating the case that has been opened and has called on anyone with information about the murder to come forward.

In an emotional tribute, Nldovu’s daughter Asi says despite a busy schedule, her father always had time for them as children.

“They say there’s never enough time but we were robbed of our father. We did not have enough time with dad. I’m grateful that every time we needed him, he’d be there. He even found us a mother who loved us like her own children.”

DA Chief Whip in uMngeni Municipality murdered: Francois Rodgers weighs in: