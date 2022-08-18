The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Siviwe Gwarube as its new Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

Party leader John Steenhuisen announced the change to the caucus on Thursday morning.

The DA Chief Whip position was previously occupied by Natasha Mazzone.

Mazzone will now represent the official opposition in the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

“Mazzone will also serve as the National Security Advisor to the leader of the opposition,” says Steenhuisen.

In other changes, Noko Masipa will now be the DA’s new shadow Minister for Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, while Dianne Kohler-Barnard will now be the DA’s new Shadow Minister for Communications.

DA’s newest MP, Marina Van Zyl, is the additional member on the Committee on Basic Education.

Party Member of Parliament Solly Malatsi is now the party spokesperson together with Cilliers Brink.

In recent months, the party has seen an what has been described as an exodus of black leaders, with the last senior party member Makashule Gana resigned from the party.

Gana been a DA member for two decades.