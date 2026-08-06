DA demands DIRCO accountability over Zuma’s India visit

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) must be held accountable for not determining the full extent of former president Jacob Zuma’s visit to India.

The comments follow Wednesday’s media briefing by International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, where he announced the development of a new framework for protocol assistance to former presidents and deputy presidents.

DA Member of Parliament and spokesperson on International Relations Ryan Smith said that while the incident does not damage South Africa’s international credibility, it should concern South Africans that Zuma met with someone implicated in State Capture.