“There is no report nothing put in front of me or us to put in front and say this is the feeling of the majority of South Africans. The majority of South Africans need to make a choice between non-racialism as you describe it and redress whereas I don’t see that binary at all instead I hear that many South Africans are committed to non-racialism, committed to non-racialism in the sense that they recognise that race classification itself is a legacy of apartheid. Many South Africans would like to move away from all these legacies of apartheid and they would like to be included in the economy.”

DA outlines outcomes of policy conference, policies ahead of 2021 local elections

The DA has provided the outcomes of its Policy Conference and indicated how the party will continue to formulate policies in the run-up to next year’s local elections.

The party held its Policy Conference at the weekend.

Ngwenya says, “The key drivers of economic exclusion that we identify in that document is an incapable State. It means that government does not have the capacity to deliver on the kind of socio-economic responses this country so desperately needs.”

“We also look at the challenge of unemployment, poor educational outcomes, the disastrous healthcare system and all these are really what work together to keep people trapped in a cycle of poverty and deprivation. So, if we want to extract people from that cycle, we have to address all of these holistic factors which work together to keep people trapped and excluded from the economy,” she adds.

The DA briefed the media on their policy conference outcomes: