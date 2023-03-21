The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, says the party intends to take legal action to eradicate pit latrine toilets in the country.

He says Human Rights Day is meaningless if the challenge of pit latrines is not given the attention it deserves.

He was speaking in Buffelsdorings in the Eastern Cape where three-year-old, Langalam Viki died in a pit latrine at Mcwangele Primary School.

VIDEO: Steenhuisen announces legal action over school pit latrines

The Democratic Alliance believes that the issue of eradicating pit latrine toilets is not prioritised by the African National Congress (ANC) led government.

It says drowning young people in these toilets is a violation of human rights. It plans to go around the country to visit schools that still use these toilets. The party has dismissed that these plans are politically motivated.

“You got to use these days to promote and advance the action. There is no use to sit back and celebrate past victories when people live in tragedies like these. l think that something good can come out of tragedies like these. This spares us into action, l don’t think that is politicking. We are committed to eradicating these pit toilets,” explains DA leader.

The Viki family who laid to rest their daughter Langalam last week Saturday has appreciated the effort made by the DA.

Family spokesperson Buzakubani Matyobe says, “They did something which has never accepted they know the life of human being”.

The party ended the day by visiting the Mcwangele Primary School where Langalam’s body was found.

