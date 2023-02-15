Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is creating a false narrative that it governs better.

Manamela criticised the DA’s annual presentation called the ‘ Real State of the Nation Address’ ahead of the President’s State of the Nation Address.

Manamela was the last speaker during the Joint Debate on the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday night.

He says, “The DA propaganda machinery has convinced itself and Twitter followers of the account of Helen Zille that where ever the govern they govern better. The big lie and they keep on keeping this lie, even at the risk of looking ridiculous.”

“On the day of the true State of the Nation Address and this morning John Honourable Steenhuisen here bragged about the municipalities that they govern at starting with their goose which is Cape Town and he felt short of mentioning their boogyman, the City of Tshwane. This is because on that day pressure was mounting from the DA coalition partners to boot out the 4th May of the DA in that City in just six years,” Manamela adds.

“We need leaders who know that marching to the Head Office of another political party is nothing but provocation,” The Honorable @ButiManamela during the SONA debate in Parliament today. #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/8LFesfKPkP — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 14, 2023