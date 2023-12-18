DA councillor in KZN arrested for death of his family

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A DA councillor in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested following the death of his family members during a house fire in October in Bergville. Michael Buthelezi’s wife and three children died after a fire their engulfed the family home.

In a statement, the DA says its provincial leader Francois Rodgers has now been informed by the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of Buthelezi’s arrest as a prime suspect.

Rodgers says, “Michael is now being charged with the murder of his wife and three children. The DA is a party that always believes in law and order and justice and should the justice system prove his guilt, then he must face the full might of the law.”