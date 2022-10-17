The Democratic Alliance in the City of Cape Town says police must ensure thorough investigations are carried out following rape allegations against one of its councillors.

The councillor was arrested last week following a sexual assault charge by a woman claiming to have been raped after approaching the councillor for a job. The 56-year-old man is due to appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The DA’s Provincial Executive Committee member, Dan Plato, says disciplinary steps may be taken against the councillor.

“Very sketchy information but the DA doesn’t condone any attack or assault. The party will take the necessary steps and get some information this morning with regards to what happened. The SAPS must leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of the situation so that we know what happened and if we need to take further disciplinary steps against the said councillor. We will take the necessary options with regards to suspension within the next day or two”.