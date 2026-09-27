DA condemns wave of shootings in Gauteng, Western Cape

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the random shooting of 27 people in Gauteng and the Western Cape over the past 24 hours.

This follows the fatal shooting of 17 people at a tavern in Wedela on Gauteng’s West Rand and a further 10 ten people in Lwandle in the Strand outside Cape Town.

The DA says the country needs a strengthened crime intelligence service that can penetrate criminal networks.

The party also says President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a permanent Police Minister.

“These tragedies show that South Africa needs stronger crime intelligence to identify threats, disrupt criminal networks and prevent violence before lives are lost. The continued instability in police leadership is a serious concern. The DA is calling for strengthened crime intelligence, coordinated action against organized crime and urgent steps to protect communities and stop further bloodshed,” DA MP Lisa Schickerling explains.