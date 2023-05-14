The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Sol Plaatje Municipality in Kimberley says it condemns the irregular reinstatement of Sol Plaatje’s acting director for infrastructure, Phetole Sithole.

The party says the reinstatement of Sithole epitomises the municipality’s ongoing disregard for accountability and the rule of law.

Sithole was suspended by the Municipal Manager, Thapelo Matlala, for allegedly influencing the interviewing processes of a certain individual, who is now also under suspension.

Heinrich Pieterse, DA Caucus leader in council, says the ANC-led municipality is failing to act against wrongdoing.

“How can we have faith in Sithole to act in the best interests of the municipality when he has no respect for regulations and is not even expected to be accountable to the MM, instead appearing to receive blanket protection from the ANC majority? Sithole’s reinstatement is characteristic of the dysfunction within the Sol Plaatje municipality.”

Meanwhile, the acting director of infrastructure at the Sol Plaatje Municipality, Phetole Sithole, says he is being persecuted for being against unethical activities at the municipality. He says his suspension was unlawful, as the decision was supposed to have been taken by the council.

“The reason of the reinstatement is that I was appointed by a council resolution; hence, the municipal manager has no jurisdiction to suspend me. Prior to that, he should have taken the matter to the council, that’s what he was supposed to do. Those are the basics; hence, in the council chamber, council was given a legal opinion on this matter when council asked.”