The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape says it has submitted a complaint to the Health MEC, Maruping Lekwene, expressing concern over a lack of transport for patients in the Emthanjeni Municipality, in De Aar.

The DA’s concern comes after a cancer patient allegedly missed their doctor’s appointment at Robert Mangaliso Hospital in Kimberley due to a lack of transport.

The DA councillor in the municipality, Ridwaan Smith, says they also want answers after a woman allegedly bled to death in Britstown.

“I am in contact with a skin cancer patient who is finding it difficult to stay positive given his inability to get to Kimberley Hospital for proper medical treatment since last year. In the meantime, he is advised by hospital personnel to try and keep the tumor on his neck clean by using water. His doctor’s appointment scheduled for last year at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe in Kimberley fell through because patient transport in inefficient, and he has since not received another new scheduled appointment.”

Video: Northern Cape residents unhappy with the poor emergency response of ambulances