DA challenges Tshwane reinstating CFO and suspending City Manager

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has argued in the Pretoria High Court that two resolutions adopted by the City of Tshwane Council earlier this month were unlawful and should be set aside.

The DA is challenging the council’s decision to reinstate the municipality’s Group Chief Financial Officer, Gareth Mnisi, as well as the suspension of City Manager Johann Mettler.

Counsel for the DA, Advocate Nick Ferreira, told the court that Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana acted outside his powers when he disqualified the votes of 13 DA councillors during a council meeting.

Ferreira argued that the Speaker had no legal authority to discard the councillors’ votes, which ultimately changed the outcome of the council’s decisions.

“They take the decision and they communicate it to Mr Mnisi, that’s how desperate they are to implement these resolutions. They have no legal duty to implement the resolution or finalize that process in place there needs to be proceedings but they didn’t answer their conduct is calculated to frustrated any inter-relief this court might have granted and regrettably succeed,” says Ferreira.