The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its lawyers will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday to set out COVID-19 vaccination issues that the party says are not in line with the constitution.

Party leader, John Steenhuisen, says they are giving the President seven days to respond, and if his response lacks details they will take the matter to court.

Steenhuisen says they want, among other things, disclosure of the budget for the acquisition and rollout of the vaccines. He’s accused government of dropping the ball on the matter and of having twisted priorities.

“Government spent 80% of its time doing things that make very little impact on the virus (through) its regulations, etc. And they have dropped the ball on the 20% of things that could make 80% of a difference. And that is on proper hospital capacity testing and tracing and acquisition of the vaccine and government position. While other countries are rolling out vaccinations, we are playing catch-up and getting scraps off the table.”

COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan:

Mkhize addresses webinar on COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Strategy for South Africa: