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DA challenges legality of Expropriation Act in W. Cape High Court

  • DA members in the Western Cape High Court
  • Image Credits :
  • Democratic Alliance (Facebook)
SABC News

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson, Ashor Sarupen, says the party will make strong arguments in the Western Cape High Court that the Expropriation Act was approved unlawfully by Parliament.

The party, Afriforum and the Institute for Race Relations are in court challenging the Act, saying it is infringing constitutional rights, including the property right.

Sarupen says they want the court to declare the Act invalid and unconstitutional; he addressed the media outside the court.

“The Constitution requires at least five provinces to vote in favour of the bill in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Whereas fewer than five delegations voted in favour of the expropriation bill with the lawful authority on the day. That means the bill was passed through the NCOP unlawfully.

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