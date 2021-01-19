R20 billion of the R500 billion was earmarked for assistance to municipalities during the pandemic.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on National Treasury to disclose the details of how each of the country’s municipalities spent its share of the R500 billion COVID-19 relief package.

It says the information should be published on the Treasury website similar to how COVID-19 tenders from national and provincial governments were published in August last year.

The party also says it wants to know what National Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs have done to assist the Special Investigating Unit and law enforcement authorities to hold responsible officials to account.

R20 billion of the R500 billion was earmarked for assistance to municipalities during the pandemic.

Last year, the DA called on Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to account for the spending of municipal COVID-19 relief funds.

The party says it will now write to the Director-General of National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, to ask for a comprehensive account of municipal COVID-19 related expenditure.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke gives an update on COVID-19 relief funds audit:

Infographic: R500 billion COVID-19 economic stimulus