The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a ring-fenced State of Disaster in the energy sector.

Party leader, John Steenhuisen, made this announcement following a meeting he had with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The country has been experiencing escalating rolling blackouts which have cost the economy millions of rand.

Steenhuisen says government needs to take a step back and let those with the know-how and experience deal with the crisis that Eskom is facing.

He says a number of short-term interventions are crucial.

Other interventions he says should include doing away with local content as well as BEE requirements to ensure speedy electricity procurement.

“We have urged the President to declare a ring-fenced State of Disaster in the electricity sector, not a State of Emergency which is inappropriate but a State of Disaster. This is important because it will allow government to suspend all that red tape and legislation currently blocking the solutions to this crisis secondly, to issue a blanket section 34 determination so that all municipalities in good standing can procure, generate and store their own electricity this will ensure that we can keep the lights on in your cities and towns.”

The DA has presented a 16-point plan with critical interventions to address the ongoing energy and load shedding crisis. Our economy losses over R500 million per stage, per day – forcing more citizens deeper into poverty.

Meanwhile, Eskom has warned that rolling blackouts may be implemented at short notice after five generating units tripped at the Kriel Power Station.

The power utility says the electrical fault is due to heavy mist conditions, which is under investigation.

Eskom says its teams are working to resolve the issue.

Electrical faults tripped five generating units at Kriel Power Station this morning, removing

2 000MW from the system. Loadshedding may be implemented at short notice should further capacity losses occur

capacity losses occur pic.twitter.com/iyU8DsNWyN — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 25, 2022

