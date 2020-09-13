Haniff Hoosen says with coronavirus infections on a downward trend - its high time that government ends the state of disaster which imposes limits on people's freedoms.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister for Cooperative Governance Haniff Hoosen says all South Africans by now fully understand and are compliant with the lockdown regulations and the national state of disaster should end.

The DA has called on government to put an end to the constantly extended national state of disaster.

He added that government should do away with the lockdown so that business and tourism can get going again.

“South Africans have understood what protocols need to be implemented in order for them to reduce the spread of the virus by taking the necessary precautions sanitizing their hands, wearing theirs masks.”

“Businesses in the country have become accustomed to those protocols. It has served its purpose and there’s no reason why we need to continue with that lockdown.”

In this video below, President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Lockdown Level 2:

In August President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will be moving to Level 2 of the lockdown.

South Africa has been under lockdown for five months in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ramaphosa said nearly all restrictions on economic activity will be lifted under Level 2.