The DA says an answer to an oral parliamentary question last year revealed that the SAPS spent R1.4 billion on PPE procurement in the first few months of lockdown.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Hawks to urgently brief Parliament on their investigation into the R1.6 billion that it says was irregularly spent by the police on procuring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The DA says the amount covers the period between March and August 2020.

The DA says more revelations have been made that the money spent is in fact more than what was initially reported.

SIU briefs media on investigations into alleged COVID-19 PPE procurement corruption:

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it hopes to have concluded its probe into alleged multi-billion rand personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption in the country by the end of August.

The SIU is probing about R40 billion worth of contracts mostly in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

PPE Hearing at the High Court in Johannesburg: