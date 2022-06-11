The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the suspension of the Deputy Mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality.

This follows allegations that the Inkatha Freedom Party deputy mayor was allegedly involved in a cash in transit heist on the R103 near Estcourt this week.

It’s alleged that on Thursday three security officers travelling in an armoured vehicle were ambushed by eight men in two vehicles.

The Hawks allegedly found exhibits suspected to have been used in other CIT related crimes at the deputy mayor’s property.

DA constituency head in uThukela District Alf Lees says: “The Democratic Alliance is greatly concerned about the allegations that Sthabiso Dladla, the IFP deputy Mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, was allegedly involved in the Cash in Transit heist that took place outside Estcourt earlier this week.

The DA has called on the IFP to suspend the membership of Dladla and to ensure that he is removed as the deputy mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipal council.”

Meanwhile, the IFP KZN Chairperson Thami Ntuli says they will keep a close watch on developments on this matter.

Ntuli says the party will act decisively if evidence points to wrongdoing on the Deputy Mayor’s part.

Last year it was reported that the Cash-in-Transit (CIT) heists were spiking across South Africa.

The report said they were taking place almost daily.