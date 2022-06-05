ANC NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his utterances on being open to investigations surrounding recent allegations made by Arthur Fraser.

The former State Security Agency director-general has laid a criminal complaint against the president on the alleged four-million US dollar cash theft at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo. Sisulu was speaking at the launch of the Letsema Campaign by the ANC Women’s League in the North West.

“I think that the President answered very well by saying that he is open for investigations and that’s far as we can take it …and I have nothing more on that. Investigations has to go on so that we are able to prove whether Arthur Frasier is telling the truth or not telling the truth. It goes without saying when an accusation of that matter is made it needs to be investigated.”

The Democratic Alliance has also called for a probe by the SA Reserve Banka and SARS in the theft at the Presidents farm.