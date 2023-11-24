DA calls on Ramaphosa to account for child hunger in SA

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is adamant that President Cyril Ramaphosa must account for what it terms failing the children of South Africa.

The party has confirmed that it has laid a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Ramaphosa regarding what the DA says is starvation among almost five million of South Africa’s children.

According to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund’s latest State of the South African Child Report, 4.8 million of the country’s 20 million children are starving.

The DA says the tragic situation is the consequence of negligence on the part of the president.

The party says it has long put forward proposals to government to end child hunger.

These include raising the child support grant to the food poverty line. This it says would cost just R26 billion.

Another proposal is that there be a review of the list of zero-rated foods, with a view to including bone-in chicken, baby food, and other items commonly purchased by low-income households.

The State of the South African Child Report paints a gloomy picture of child poverty, health and nutrition, education, safety as well and adequate housing for the country’s children.

