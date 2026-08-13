Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Govt provided medication in MP allegedly being sold on black market

  • Bottles of medications line the shelves at a pharmacy
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Mpumalanga is calling for an investigation into allegations of certain individuals, who are registered in multiple health facilities as patients, with the aim of obtaining medication to sell on the black market.

The DA says they discovered these allegations during a recent oversight visit.

DA Member of the Provincial Legislature Bosman Grobler, who speaks on health issues for the party, says the alleged individuals mostly collect medicines such as antibiotics, cough syrups, antiretrovirals and pain medication.

“During recent oversight visits, healthcare workers informed us that this practice is happening at multiple healthcare facilities across the province. Any person who fraudulently obtains medication intended for patients or diverts it for legal resale is stealing from vulnerable South Africans who rely on public healthcare. The DA will continue to hold the Mpumalanga Department of Health accountable until these allegations are properly investigated and perpetrators are brought to book,” says Grobler.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News