Govt provided medication in MP allegedly being sold on black market

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Mpumalanga is calling for an investigation into allegations of certain individuals, who are registered in multiple health facilities as patients, with the aim of obtaining medication to sell on the black market.

The DA says they discovered these allegations during a recent oversight visit.

DA Member of the Provincial Legislature Bosman Grobler, who speaks on health issues for the party, says the alleged individuals mostly collect medicines such as antibiotics, cough syrups, antiretrovirals and pain medication.

“During recent oversight visits, healthcare workers informed us that this practice is happening at multiple healthcare facilities across the province. Any person who fraudulently obtains medication intended for patients or diverts it for legal resale is stealing from vulnerable South Africans who rely on public healthcare. The DA will continue to hold the Mpumalanga Department of Health accountable until these allegations are properly investigated and perpetrators are brought to book,” says Grobler.