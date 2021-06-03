DA Shadow Minister for Health Siviwe Gwarube laid charges against Minister Mkhize on Thursday at the Cape Town police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the immediate suspension of embattled Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The DA Shadow Minister for Health Siviwe Gwarube laid charges against Mkhize on Thursday at the Cape Town police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Allegations have surfaced that Mkhize signed off a tender of about R150 million for the communications company, Digital Vibes, owned by some his acquaintances.

The DA has also laid charges against the Director-General in the department, Dr Sandile Buthelezi for the alleged flouting the Public Finance Management Act.

Gwarube says ,“We are laying charges here against Minister Mkhize, allegations are mounting in the past few weeks that suggest that the minister might have improperly signed off a contract to Digital Vibes, a company that is run by a close associates to the tune of 150 million rands. It is our contention that this could be in contravention of the combating and prevention of corruption act.”

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating the matter, telling Scopa that they hope to wrap up investigations by the end of the month.

President Cyril Ramamaphosa announced that he’s also dealing with the matter, saying Mkhize is co-operating fully.

However, Gwarube says Mkhize should have long been suspended, “We are of the view that the President failed yesterday to take any form of leadership by suspending Dr Mkhize, pending the conclusion of the SIU investigation. We think this is improper, we think that actually potentially from undue influence if the minister is his post while he’s being investigated.”

Mkhize is alleged to have signed off on the contract whose alleged directors are his friends, Tahera Mather and Naadira Mitha, for government communications services. But the money allegedly ended up benefitting Mkhize, his family and the families of the two directors.

In another case, the Public Protector says she’s opened a case of contempt with the Brooklyn police. This is after Mkhize failed on three occasions to honour her subpoenas.

The subpoenas were sent between February and the 1st of this month.

