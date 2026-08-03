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DA calls for IDAC to be disbanded

  • IDAC'S former head, Advocate Andrea Johnson.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the disbandment of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

The party argues that alleged systematic issues at the institution are beyond repair.

The call follows testimony presented at the Madlanga Commission by several IDAC employees, including its former head Andrea Johnson recently.

The DA says IDAC’s placement within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leaves it vulnerable to political influence.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says government should establish a fully independent Chapter 9 institution outside the NPA.

“We need the heightened majority of Parliament to close it down, bring a Chapter 9 institution, and no political party will ever be able to get that much power again ever in this country. So, they will have security of tenure, they will negotiate their own budget from Treasury, they will be financially independent, they will be not vulnerable to political pressure, they will answer to the court, to the Constitution and to Parliament and to no one else. So, people will be able to do their jobs without fear, favour or prejudice in the truest sense, without any fear of consequences for doing their job.”

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