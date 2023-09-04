The Democratic Alliance in the North West has called on the Hawks to investigate sporadic fires that have damaged critical infrastructure in the province. The main aircraft controller building was damaged when the Pilanesberg International Airport in Rustenburg caught fire on Tuesday.

The DA caucus leader, Freddy Sonakile, says he suspects arson.

“We believe that there’s a huge possibility of economic sabotage in the North West. This comes as a result of the sporadic fires to critical infrastructure that we have seen in the province, the latest being the Pilanesberg Airport on Tuesday. While we note that the department is investigating the matter, we hope that they will rope in the specialised crime unit to look at the possibility of economic sabotage. It can never be a coincidence that so many infrastructures in the province catch fire.”

