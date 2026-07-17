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DA blames neglect for Joburg’s infrastructure crisis

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis conducted site visits around the City of Johannesburg along with regional leaders.
  • DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis conducted site visits around the City of Johannesburg along with regional leaders.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@Our_DA
Zara Groenewald

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has called the state of infrastructure in Johannesburg a disgrace.

The DA leader, accompanied by Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille and other regional leadership members, conducted site visits around the city to inspect the state of infrastructure ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The DA also submitted documented service delivery failures to the Public Protector for investigation.

Hill-Lewis, who is also the Mayor of Cape Town, says the current state of the city is as a result of failure to prioritise investment.

“What we’ve seen here today is caused by years of neglect, failure to prioritise investment in basic infrastructure and failure to spend money properly and the consequences are plain for all to see and not just in the smell and the huge river of sewage that we saw, but also the consequences for jobs.”

DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Helen Zille shares her plans for the city:

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