The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegations of possible money laundering.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says this is part of holding the President accountable following a criminal complaint laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser against President Ramaphosa with respect to an alleged robbery at the statesman’s Phala Phala farm in 2020, allegedly in collusion with a domestic worker working at the farm in Limpopo.

The Democratic Alliance says President Ramaphosa must come clean and fully disclose the details surrounding the alleged robbery.

“We have written to the United States’ FBI to request that they investigate allegations of possible money laundering by the President. Specifically, we have requested that the FBI considers investigating the source of the funds and whether the money was brought into South Africa legitimately and declared to the appropriate authorities,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen explains why his party is now approaching the FBI to probe the matter:

Cilliers Brink, the shadow Minister of CoGTA for the DA, says that although the charges were laid by someone the party describes as a dubious character, this does not exonerate the President from having to face the South African people.

“These are serious allegations that will continue to do enormous harm to our economy and our prospects of attracting investments and creating jobs as well as the credibility of the office of the President,” continued Brink.

Brink on the DA’s stance regarding the theft:

The DA says that it will explore every possible angle to hold President Ramaphosa to account for this saga, and the party states that it has already written to the Financial Intelligence Centre and SARS’ tax fraud department to investigate the President among other governmental, criminal and compliance structures and organisations.