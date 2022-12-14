Community members of Ward 99 in Umkomaas, south of Durban, say they have lost hope in politicians although many have turned out to vote in the by-election.

The ward was previously led by the African National Congress (ANC) before its councillor Mnqobi Molefe was gunned down in September.

A coalition agreement between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) meant the Democratic Alliance (DA) would not contest the ward.

Umkomaas is a small rural coastal village. The highly contested Ward 99 lies in the heart of the area. The area is plagued with crime, unemployment, and a lack of service delivery.

Parties battling for control of the ward are all optimistic about their chances. The IFP and DA have joined forces in a bid to unseat the ANC from power in the 2024 provincial elections.

“As the IFP we have a strong hope that we will emerge victorious though we cannot talk about the chicks before the eggs hatch. However, the DA took a stance to withdraw in order for its supporters to support IFP. We are hopeful they will be doing such. The IFP has been victorious in most of the by-elections in KZN and hope in 2024 that the IFP will do very well,” says IFP provincial chairperson, Thamsanqa Ntuli.

ANC Confident

The ANC says it’s confident that it has done enough to secure votes and will retain the ward. The party also says it is not threatened by the IFP-DA alliance.

“We are convinced that we have touched the cord in terms of our service delivery agreement. We have a track record in this ward of delivering services from the three previous councillors from the ANC. On the unholy alliance between the DA and the IFP, we are sad that they formed these alliances because it is based on the service delivery imperative, it is based on the hatred of the ANC”, laments ANC EThekwini deputy-secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who is also vying for the ward, says voters are keen for change. EThekwini Deputy secretary Banele Thusi says they have made inroads in the area and know they will come out taking the ward as voters want change and they can bring it.

Frustrated voters

Community members who cast their ballots say they have lost hope and are uncertain change will indeed come.

One voter says, “I don’t trust them. They come here, we vote, and then what? We stuck with service delivery issues- there is no point.”

Another voter echoes similar sentiments, “We have service delivery issues. We want job opportunities for our youth. They must fix our roads, our roads are bad.”

The results are expected to be released on Thursday.