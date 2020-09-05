The DA says it regards non-racialism as the rejection of race as a way to catagorise and treat people according to the Constitution.

The Democratic Alliance has adopted the principle of non-racialism as a guiding value for the party. The party is holding its virtual policy conference this weekend.

It says it is committed to fighting the deconstruction of race and the reconstruction of a non-racial future.

National spokesperson Solly Malatsi says, “The first day is dedicated to the discussion, adoption and ultimately voting on the draft values and principle documents that are being deliberated by the delegates.”

He adds: “We have to date discussed and adopted and voted on the draft constitutionalism and the rule of law, the separation of powers, the separation between the state and the political party and the principle of non-racialism.”

The conference was initially scheduled to be held in April this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

