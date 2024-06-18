sabc-plus-logo

DA acknowledges petition calling for MP Renaldo Gouws’ removal

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is aware of a petition seeking the removal of newly sworn-in member of parliament (MP) Renaldo Gouws.

The party says it has been made aware of a video filmed 16 years ago by Gouws and acknowledged the petition proposing his removal in the National Assembly.

The video said to have been recorded in 2009, shows Gouws making charged comments against the African National Congress (ANC) government, sparking allegations of racism. The petition for Gouws’ removal has garnered almost 30 000 signatures.

The DA says it “disassociates itself from the video and does not condone the tone and content.”

The party also noted that Gouws took the video down from social media over a decade ago and apologized for the video and its content in 2013.

The DA says it “believes that Gouws is indeed remorseful for his outburst over a decade ago.”

Social Media reaction to Gouws’ apology:

