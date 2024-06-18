DA acknowledges petition calling for MP Renaldo Gouws’ removal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is aware of a petition seeking the removal of newly sworn-in member of parliament (MP) Renaldo Gouws.

The party says it has been made aware of a video filmed 16 years ago by Gouws and acknowledged the petition proposing his removal in the National Assembly.

The video said to have been recorded in 2009, shows Gouws making charged comments against the African National Congress (ANC) government, sparking allegations of racism. The petition for Gouws’ removal has garnered almost 30 000 signatures.

The DA says it “disassociates itself from the video and does not condone the tone and content.”

The party also noted that Gouws took the video down from social media over a decade ago and apologized for the video and its content in 2013.

The DA says it “believes that Gouws is indeed remorseful for his outburst over a decade ago.”

Social Media reaction to Gouws’ apology:

A snippet of a video that I posted 16 years ago (back in 2009) when I was young and still a student has been recycled and posted on social media over the last few days. I addressed this snippet in 2016 and again in 2020 when approached by the media when it was posted on social… — Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) June 17, 2024

Even though the term “racist” has lost all meaning in this country I firmly believe that those who falsely accuse others of “racism” or being “racist”, should face a heavy fine or at least some consequences for damaging the reputation of those they falsely accuse. — Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) June 16, 2024

I don’t think they must remove Renaldo Gouws cos we need daily reminders of just how vile and racist the DA actually is. Renaldo shatters the illusion created by liberals that they are tolerant, they are not. They use nice words but they still think black ppl are k*ffirs https://t.co/LhPaLCV5dE — Phakamile Hlubi-Majola (@phakxx) June 17, 2024

Renaldo Gouws is a homophobe too https://t.co/IBp92KRGN8 — Dan Corder 📺 (@DanCorderOnAir) June 17, 2024

This one video taken 15 years ago doesn’t even do Renaldo Gouws justice. I’ve seen a lot more recent videos to know he’s a such an angry, vile man. Yes, I’ve signed the petition. https://t.co/dyRoIkaQV0 — Lynette Engelbrecht (@Lynette_SA) June 17, 2024