D-day for Zuma to appeal IEC decision on standing for elections looms

Former President and MK leader Jacob Zuma has until tomorrow to appeal the IEC’s decision that he may not run as a candidate in the May 29 polls – should he so wish. The decision was taken following the public candidate list inspection process which took place last week.

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya says that the Electoral Commission followed the letter of the Constitution in coming to its decision to remove Former President Jacob Zuma from the MK party list.

The apex law of the land stipulates that any person convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine is disqualified from standing for elections.

2024 Elections | Zuma will not stand as MK Party candidate in elections: IEC



Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in relation to his appearance before the State Capture Commission in June 2021.

“The Commission could only act within the confines of the law and the constitution. This commission has written to the objectors, candidates and nominating parties to advise them of its determinations. As required, any objector, party or candidate aggrieved by the decision of the commission may appeal the decisions with the Electoral Court by the 2nd of April 2024,” says Moepya.

The Electoral Court has until the 9th of this month to hear any challenges to the IEC’s decision – with the Commission expected to publish its final candidate lists a day later, the 10th of April.

Meanwhile, the MK party has been in the courts in the last week, winning in the Bloemfontein High Court with regards to a challenge by the ANC that its case against the party and its name be heard urgently.

A day later the two parties faced off again in the Durban High Court on issues relating to the copyright of the Umkhonot weSizwe name where judgement remains reserved. What still remains in question is who, in the absence of Zuma, will be MK’s presidential candidate should the party emerge victorious in the May polls.