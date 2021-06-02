As Czechoslovakia, the team won the tournament in 1976, beating West Germany on penalties in the final.

FIFA ranking: 40

Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy

Silhavy, who made over 450 top-flight appearances in the Czech league as a defender, cut his teeth in management with sides such as Slovan Liberec and Slavia Prague who he led to domestic league titles. The 59-year-old took charge of the Czech national team in September, 2018 and they finished second in their group in the UEFA Nations League B.

Captain: Borek Dockal

Midfielder Dockal bagged the joint second-most assists (eight) in the Czech top flight this season as his team Slavia Prague won their third league crown. The 32-year-old has seven goals in 43 appearances for the Czech Republic.

Top player: Tomas Soucek

Soucek had his best season in a West Ham United shirt, finishing as the club’s joint top-scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals and helping them qualify for the Europa League. The 26-year-old midfielder also scored a hat-trick in the Czech Republic’s emphatic 6-2 win over Estonia in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Tournament history

As Czechoslovakia, the team won the tournament in 1976, beating West Germany on penalties in the final.

Since splitting from Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic’s best performance has been runners-up in 1996. They also finished third in 2004 and reached the quarter-finals in 2012 but the central European nation have suffered three first-round exits, including at the last tournament in 2016.

Recent form

2021 Wales 1-0 Czech Republic World Cup qualifying

2021 Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium World Cup qualifying

2021 Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic World Cup qualifying

2020 Czech Republic 2-0 Slovakia UEFA Nations League

2020 Czech Republic 1-0 Israel UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures:

June 14: v Scotland, Glasgow

June 18: v Croatia, Glasgow

June 22: v England, London