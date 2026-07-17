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Czech fugitive Radovan Krejčíř’ to appear in Kempton Park court

  • FILE | Rodovan Krejcir seen in a court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Tshepo Phagane

Convicted Czech fugitive Radovan Krejčíř is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, on Friday.

His appearance is in connection with an alleged 2016 escape attempt from the Zonderwater Correctional Centre in Cullinan, Pretoria. Krejčíř is accused of plotting to escape by using a group of men to storm the prison with rifles.

He is currently serving a 35-year prison term at the Kgosi Mampuru Corrections Centre in Pretoria for kidnapping and attempted murder.

Krejčíř’s attorney, Natstasja Otrebski says Friday’s proceedings are expected to focus on the progress of his client’s mental evaluation that the court had ordered.

“This matter has been going on for approximately more than 10 years. At the moment, we are going to evaluate how far they are with his bid for mental evaluation, to see if he is fit to stand trial.”

Related video| Krejcir challenges trial delays and prison conditions in Palm Ridge:

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