Residents in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka faced flooded streets and traffic disruption after a cyclone roared into the country on Tuesday, triggering strong winds and heavy rain.

Trishaw riders pedalled through flooded streets while some vehicles were stranded and people waded through knee-deep water in the city.

Cyclone Sitrang barrelled in from the Bay of Bengal early in the day with winds gusting up to 88 kph (55 mph) and a storm surge of about 3 m (10 ft) that flooded low-lying coastal areas.

At least 9 people were killed as the cyclone destroyed houses, uprooted trees and disrupted road, power and communication links, officials said.

Mass evacuations before Cyclone Sitrang made landfall on the west coast helped save lives but the full extent of the casualties and damage would only be known after communications are restored, authorities said.