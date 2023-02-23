The deadly tropical cyclone Freddy which has hit the eastern coast of Madagascar recently is expected to find its way to Mozambique from Friday.

It is also expected to overlap with some provinces of South Africa.

The South African Weather Service has warned that parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga could be severely affected.

Moderate tropical storm Freddy, current image and position (23/02/2023). pic.twitter.com/IWK85yQNKu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 23, 2023

The cyclone that’s usually accompanied by torrential rains has already claimed four lives in Madagascar and displaced 11 000 other people from their homes.

Senior Manager for Disaster Risk Reduction at the South African Weather Service Tshepo Ngobeni addressed the media in Pretoria.

“In South Africa, we are expecting the impact of Freddy more over the Vembe and Mopani Districts in Limpopo. Some of the impacts we are expecting are severe floods on major roads and bridges. Damages to communities. Strong winds are also expected. Also Lowveld and escarpment areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and around the Kruger National. As well as Umkhanyakude, Zululand, and Amajuba they have to be vigilant.”