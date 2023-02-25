The South African Weather Service says Tropical storm “Freddy” will have a low impact on the eastern part of the country, much less than it was initially anticipated.

The forecaster says the tropical storm has started to show signs of weakness after making landfall in Mozambique.

It says the tropical storm is moving towards Zimbabwe after wreaking havoc in neighbouring Mozambique.

Tropical storm “Freddy” has killed at least seven people after making landfall in Madagascar on Wednesday.

SABC News Meteorologist Joel Guy says some parts of Mopani and Vhembe can expect some rain showers this weekend.

“In the next 24 hours to 48 hours, we will see that system moving further inland and will start affecting the eastern parts of the country as we head into Saturday. Thankfully, the system is going to be moving into Zimbabwe, but heavy rains are forecast for the northeastern parts of the county.”

Guy adds: “Now on Saturday, we are going to be seeing isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms for eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo as that low-pressure system continues to move towards the border areas of South Africa and Zimbabwe.”