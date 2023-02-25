Tropical cyclone Freddy, which has been sweeping across the Indian Ocean for several days, has killed 7 people as it passes through Madagascar.

The cyclone has affected 85 000 people in 7 regions. Around 3 000 shelters have been flooded, with approximately 12 000 houses destroyed so far.

It has weakened considerably as it made landfall in Mozambique on Friday as a moderate tropical storm.

In the video below, Malagasy Red Cross Society Secretary General Andoniaina Ratsimamanga provides more details:

