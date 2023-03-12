A cyclist has died while participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

Director of the Cycle Tour, David Bellairs, says details of the incident are currently being investigated. He has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the rider.

Bellairs says 220 cyclists were seen by doctors, nurses and medical personnel along the route and at the finish line tent.

He says 19 people were referred to hospital for follow-up treatment.

The event saw over 28 000 cyclists competing in the biggest timed bike race in the world.