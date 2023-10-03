Cyberbullying a societal concern: Experts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Experts say the use of technology to harass, threaten and intimidate others also known as ‘cyberbullying’, is as a significant societal concern in the digital age.

Incidents of cyberbullying have increased as more people, especially the youth, start to engage with the internet and other social media platforms.

A 24-year-old female student in Lichtenburg in the North West province, who is the victim of alleged cyberbullying and identity theft, says someone made a fake account on a pornographic website, using her personal information and pictures.

And her phone has been ringing non-stop with unsolicited calls ever since.

“This situation has negatively impacted my whole life because when I walk down the street, especially in Lichtenburg, I wonder what others think of me. I can’t sleep, and I occasionally dream about this entire circumstance. I’m suffering from sleeplessness at the moment. When I was traveling on Wednesday, I felt like everyone was staring at me. Even in the taxi, when people opened the windows, I wondered if it was because of the heat or because of me. I am hurt because of this. It also affected me too much.”

Meanwhile, a cybercrime expert from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Dr Jabu Mtsweni, says it is possible to trace and identify the source of cyberbullying.

“In South Africa currently we have the cybercrime act which will criminalize you for cyberbulling or even shaming people online or using their personal information. So, it is the criminal offence actually to bully people online. There are challenges in terms of finding the victims or prosecuting them. For example, as I indicated, people can use the anonymous APs to hide their identity. They can use false name. In as much as within our South African context we don’t have enough police forces who can tackle cyberbullying but we have seen it happen now with people being found wanting.”