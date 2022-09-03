Nelson Mandela University Chancellor, Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, says the current political situation in South Africa would make the late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, Raymond Mhlaba, very unhappy.

She was speaking at the relaunch of the Raymond Mhlaba Centre for Governance and Leadership on Friday night.

Fraser-Moleketi delivered the keynote address under the title “Asinakuthula Umhlaba Ubolile” meaning: we cannot be silent whilst the world is rotten.

Fraser-Moleketi highlighted the high levels of crime, corruption and unemployment as some of the major challenges facing South Africa.

“Oom Ray would not be happy because they didn’t sacrifice for this. We cannot always read negative headlines on a daily basis and he didn’t sacrifice his life to be in prison for this. There is a lot that needs to be done, we are going down even more and serious intervention is needed,” says Fraser-Moleketi.

VIDEO: Fraser Moleketi delivered the keynote address under the title “Asinakuthula Umhlaba Ubolile” meaning: we cannot be silent whilst the world is rotten