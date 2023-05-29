The current mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality in Limpopo, Shadrack Maluleke, says they are hopeful the murder trial of the accused killers of the previous mayor will bring them closure.

Maluleke, who is no relation to slain mayor Moses Maluleke, was speaking during the beginning of the murder trial in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The accused, Avhatakali Mulaudzi, Shumani Nemadodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wisani Baloyi, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Tshianeo Munyai had their case adjourned until tomorrow for some defence lawyers to consult their clients.

Maluleke says they want the accused to reveal the motive behind the previous mayor’s killing.

“As the municipality, we are happy and delighted that the trial has started. We are hopeful that at the end of the day the accused will share light as to the motive of what happened as such it will give us as municipality as a whole a closure because as the municipality. It has traumatised us for quite some time.”

