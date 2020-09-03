Over 3.7 million tests have been conducted in the country

South Africa has recorded 2 420 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total to 633 015 confirmed cases.

The Gauteng province has the highest number of cases, 211 678, which is 33.4% of the total number of cases. It is followed by the Western Cape which accounts for 16.8% of the total number of cases.

In a statement, the Department of Health has also reported 174 more COVID-19 related deaths.

“Thirty-nine from KwaZulu-Natal, 50 from Gauteng, 24 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 17 from Western Cape, 9 from North West and 27 from Mpumalanga.“

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 563.

“ We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 554 887 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.”