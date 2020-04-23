Police have urged members of the community to refrain from taking matters into their own hands, labelling such actions as pure criminality.

Provincial Commissioner for Police in the North West Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena says a case of culpable homicide is been investigated against an officer who allegedly ran over and killed an eight-year-old child with a police vehicle in Boikhutso near Lichtenburg.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

In a media statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is alleged that a K9 Unit vehicle hit the child who ran from the yard to cross Kudu Street in the afternoon.

The child was later certified dead on the scene.

#sapsNW #SAPS North West Provincial Commissioner condemns acts of violence in Boikhutso after community members took the law into their own hands after a vehicle allegedly hit an 8-yr-old boy earlier today. SWhttps://t.co/rEhF14Z5lL pic.twitter.com/Z9Ellt1ucZ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 21, 2020

Community members take matters into their own hands

In an act of retaliation against the child’s death, members of the community torched two police vans.

A local traffic vehicle was also pelted with stones and shops in the area were also looted.

Seventeen suspects were subsequently arrested and remain in custody.

Police caution against acts of criminality

The SAPS says Lieutenant-General Kwena has since conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased child.

He also urged members of the community to refrain from taking matters into their own hands, labelling such actions as pure criminality.

He also says police will not hesitate to deal effectively with people who commit crimes.