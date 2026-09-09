Cullinan man stabbed to death on Spring Day to be laid to rest

Twenty-year-old Tshepang Nyathi, who was stabbed to death during Spring Day celebrations last week, will be buried this Wednesday morning in Refilwe, Cullinan, outside Pretoria.

The incident happened after a group of young people allegedly splashed water on unsuspecting individuals passing through the area.

Nyathi’s death has divided the community, with some calling for the strict regulation of water-splashing during Spring Day celebrations.

While Nyathi will be buried, the man who allegedly stabbed him to death has abandoned his bail application.

Nyathi’s family’s focus remains on getting justice for their loved one.-Reporting by Siphiwe Mkhize

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